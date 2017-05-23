close
Over 40,000 register online for DU admissions

More than 40,000 candidates have registered online for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University since Monday.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 22:46

New Delhi: More than 40,000 candidates have registered online for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) since Monday, the varsity announced on Tuesday.

The most sought after courses are BA (Hons) English, BCom, BCom (Hons), BA (Hons.) Economics and BA Programme.

"We have received a very good response. The total applicants are 40,143, of whom 28,864 have already filled their personal details sections," a varsity statement said.

Of the candidates who have filled in personal details, 16,137 are male and 12,720 female. Seven candidates registered themselves as 'others'.

Of those who have filled in personal details, 19,436 belonged to general category. Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates are 5,844, 2,783 and 801 respectively.

The admission process for undergraduate courses (merit based) was started on Monday with the beginning of online registrations at 6 p.m. 

The last date for registration is June 12. The first cut-off will be announced on June 20.

TAGS

du admissionsDelhi universityOnline registeration

