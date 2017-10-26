Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Oxford ka 'jugaad': Chamcha, dadagiri & gulab jamun make it to the dictionary

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 14:09 PM IST
Rejoice Indians. Several most commonly-used words in India have been included in the latest update of the Oxford English dictionary. 

The love of food by Indians seems to have gone global. The names of food items that have been included are - bhindi, gosht, gulab jamun, keema, mirch, mirch masala, namkeen and vada. In the September 2017 update, words like sevak, surya namaskar and udyog have also been added to the dictionary.

 

Oftenly used terms like timepass, funda, achcha, natak and chup also have their meanings in the dictionary now.

Words like ji that Indians use to show respect also finds a mention.

Here is the list of Indian words that have been added to the dictionary:

achcha abba anna bada bada din
bas bapu bhindi bhavan chaudhuri
chamcha chakka jam chacha chup didi
devi desh dadagiri dum diya
funda haat gully gulab jamun gosht
jai kund keema jugaad ji
ji jhuggi mirch mirch masala mata
nivas natak namkeen nai nagar
qila sevak surya namaskar tappa vada

 

This is not the first time that Indian words have found a place in the wordbook. Over 900 words like aiyo, badmash, bhelpuri have gone global after getting included in the dictionary in the past.

 

Oxford English Dictionarygulab jamunIndian words in oxford dictionary
