Padmaavat controversy bad for jobs, investment in India: Arvind Kejriwal

The protests and controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat seems to have angered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has said that the protests and the failure to tackle them raises a question on flow of investments in India.

Kejriwal tweeted that there must be no expectation for investments to flow in if entire machinery, including Central government, state governments and Supreme Court, cannot ensure the release of one movie.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, even local investors would feel hesitant, adding that it is not good for “already dwindling economy”. He added that the scenario was bad for job creation in the country.

He tweeted, “If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? Forget FDI, even local investors wud feel hesitant. Not gud for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs”.

This comes shortly after Sri Rajput Karni Sena vowed to defy the Supreme Court and called for a janata curfew on January 25, when the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh gets released in theatres across India.

The statement by Kejriwal on investment and jobs in India comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Davos visit for World Economic Forum summit wherein he tried to hardsell India as an investment destination. Addressing a roundtable of CEOs from global companies, the Prime Minister had said that “India means business”.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court to states to ensure law and order situation when Padmaavat gets released, police administration in different states have made all preparations to thwart any attempt by Karni Sena-like groups to target cinema goers and theatres.

However, reports of violent protests, arson, vandalism and destruction of public and private property have been coming in from across the country in the run-up to the release of the movie.

The film, which was initially slated to hit theatres on December 1, 2017, has already been given go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board had formed a panel of historians, academicians and members of royal family to take a decision on the film. The Supreme Court also rejected pleas against the release of the film, saying there was no reason to ban a film that was already certified by censor board.