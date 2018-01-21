Padmaavat row: Rajasthan assures security to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi after Karni Sena threat

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday said that Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi will be provided security when he arrives in the state to participate in an event scheduled to be held on January 25 in connection of ongoing protests against controversial film Padmaavat's release.

''We will provide all protection he needs from us. It is our duty to maintain law and order: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said while referring to Rajput Karni Sena's threat that Prasoon Joshi won't be allowed to enter the state.

Joshi is scheduled to attend a session 'Main aur Who: Conversation with Myself' on January 28, on the fourth day of the five-day literature festival beginning here on January 25.

The Rajput Karni Sena, which is spearheading the protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, had earlier dared Joshi to enter Rajasthan at his own risk only.

The members of the Rajput Karni Sena had attacked a cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and led protests across Rajasthan and other states against the film.

Its Rajasthan unit warned that Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan.

"CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan," Rajput Karni Sena member Sukhdev Singh had said.

The Rajput Karni Sena members also threatened that those cinema halls screening Bhansali's film will be set ablaze.

The outfit, which has been protesting against the movie, also took to the streets after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead for the pan-India release of the film.

The apex court also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or order banning the screening of the film, with Chief Justice Dipak Misra saying "the whole problem is when the exhibition of a film is stopped like this, my constitutional conscience shocks me".

The Central Board of Film Certification had on December 31, 2017, given a U/A certification to the historical drama but had asked the makers to change the name from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat.'

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer has been plagued by controversies ever since its inception.

The movie which was earlier slated for release December 1, 2017, is now being released on January 25, 2018.

Several modifications were suggested by the CBFC, which included changing of the disclaimer so that one does not "claim historical accuracy".

The song `Ghoomar` was also asked to be modified so as to make the depiction befitting the character being portrayed.

In a related development, the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments have announced that they will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of the Bhansali-directed film 'Padmaavat'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday the state government would approach the Supreme Court to stop the release of the controversial film "Padmaavat".

Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Chouhan said, "We would once again knock on the apex court's doors." He didn't elaborate.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria also said the state government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme court. The review petition would be filed on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

It also emerged that Karni Sena has been invited by Bhansali productions to watch the film before it is released across the country.

Rajput Karni Sena's chief patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi, however, termed it a 'drama' and said Bhansali's letter will be burnt and no reply given.

"This letter is nothing but a drama by the filmmaker. There is no date of the proposed screening the film and they have termed our objection as 'misguided grievances' which shows their approach and intention," Kalvi told reporters.

Meanwhile, some film distributors have expressed unwillingness in purchasing the distribution rights of the film in the state.

(With Agency inputs)