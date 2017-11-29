'Padmavati' an attempt to assassinate character of Indian women: RSS affiliate

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmavati" was an "insult" to Indian women and an "attempt to assassinate" their character by showing them in a poor light, an RSS affiliate said on Wednesday.

"These days, filmmakers want to make money at any cost, even by distorting historical facts and tinkering with the national pride," national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY) Balmukund Pandey said.

He was speaking at a conference on "Rani Padmavati" here, which was organised by the ABISY, which works in the fields related to India's ancient history and culture.

"Rani Padmavati is a very respected figure in Indian history. This film is not only an insult to her, but also to the Indian women and is an attempt to assassinate their character," he said.

Taking on Bhansali, Pandey said the issue would not be resolved by showing the film to a select few people and that it was a matter of national pride.

The makers of the film, which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, have deferred its release from December 1 till further notice.

Many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the film, alleging that it distorts history by featuring a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by Bhansali.

A number of organisations, especially the Karni Sena, have been opposing the release of the period drama, claiming that it portrays the Rajput queen in a bad light.

BJP-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have expressed reservations about releasing the film.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said his government will not allow "Padmavati" to be screened in the state as it hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community.