Padmavati controversy: Now, Haryana BJP leader offers Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika, Bhansali

New Delhi: The controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is simply refusing to die down. Now, Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana's BJP chief media coordinator has said that those who will behead the director and the lead actor of the biopic Deepika Padukone, will be rewarded Rs 10 crores.

"Want to congratulate Meerut youth for announcing Rs five crore bounty for beheading Deepika, Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family's needs," Amu said on Sunday.

He also threatened to break the legs of one of the two lead male characters of the movie, Ranveer Singh.

Amu further said that he will quit BJP if needed and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise his powers to strike down film, ANI reported.

#WATCH:Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu says will quit BJP if needed,asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/h2x76mdAKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

A Meerut-based 'Thakur' leader has offered Rs five crore to anyone who beheads Bhansali and Padukone.

Thakur Abhishek Som is said to be the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, the proposed release date of 'Padmavati' has been deferred.

In a statement to PTI, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures said it had taken the decision 'voluntarily'.

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind 'Padmavati', has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st, 2017," it said.

The spokesman said it had the highest regard for the law of the land and statutory bodies such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As a "responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen", it was committed to following the established procedure and convention, it said.

"We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film," the statement read.

Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi had on Saturday slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board.

The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was 'incomplete'.

'Padmavati' has been facing controversy since Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year.

The first poster of the movie was released in October this year and triggered a storm with various Rajput groups and others claiming that the director had 'distorted' historical facts.

Bhansali and Padukone have received threats. Their security has been beefed up by the Mumbai police.

