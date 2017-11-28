Padmavati: Karni Sena demands CBI probe into Nahargarh Fort incident

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which is leading the protest against noted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Padmavati, has now called for a CBI probe into the Nahargarh Fort incident where a dead body was recently found hanging.

Calling it a conspiracy to instigate communal tension, Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi demanded that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter be ordered.

On November 24, a body was found hanging on the ramparts of Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort with a threat note engraved on the rocks against the protester of the movie 'Padmavati'.

Kalvi said the message engraved on the stone seems to be a threat for the Karni Sena.

"The Nahargarh incident was just to rake communal tension in the country. The threat has been issued to us. I want CBI to probe the case. CBI should probe whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali's people are involved in this matter," he said.

The death was initially speculated to be a suicide case, but when the police reached the spot they found a message written on the rocks stating - "We do not hang effigies only, in protest of Padmavati".

The brother of the deceased has also demanded an investigation into his death and alleged it to be a case of murder.

Padmavati has landed in troubled waters over what the protesters call ''blatant distortion of historical facts'' by its makers. The film was expected to be released on December 1 but it has now been deferred.

Actress Deepika Padukone plays the titular role of Rajput Queen Padmavati in the controversial film. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh in the lead roles.