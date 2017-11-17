Padmavati row: Deepika can't issue orders like President, won't allow film's release, says Karni Sena

Patna: Amid ongoing protest against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Padmavati, the Sri Rajput Karni Sena on Friday said that it won't allow the controversial film's release at any cost.

The fresh warning came from the outfit's chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Lashing out at actress Deepika Padukone, Kalvi said that she was not the President of India to roll out orders on the release of the movie 'Padmavati'.

"Who will tolerate the fact that Rani Padmavati is being shown as the lover of Allauddin Khilji? Deepika Padukone, in her statement, said that the film would be released at any cost. She is not the president of this nation. She is trying to provoke us. I, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, am saying that this film will not be released," Kalvi was quoted as saying by ANI.

He even condemned Sanjay Leela Bhansali for using Rani Padmavati's name for commercial gains.

"If I ever meet him I will ask him to not use my mother's name, Rani Padmavati. I will not tolerate this," Kalvi said.

He further said it was not only the Rajput Karni Sena, but everyone in the society who was coming forward to speak against this film.

Kalvi went on to say that he will formally request the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to take a stand and stop this film from being released.

The Centre needs to decide what has to be done here,' Kalvi said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people today protested at the main gate of Chittorgarh Fort forcing the authorities to close it for visitors.

#Bihar: Women of Rajput community protested against #Padmavati film in Patna, say won't let the film be released in the state. Rajput Karni Sena President Lokendra Singh Kalvi also present. pic.twitter.com/erwubW0QEb — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

Protesters were also seen brandishing swords and other arms at the site. Some shots were reportedly fired during the protest which triggered panic among the tourists gathered outside the fort.

Some tourists were seen leaving the site in a hurry after gun shots were heard.

Police deployment has been increased to prevent the situation from going out of control.

On Thursday, a member of the Rajput Karni Sena had said that if need be, action would be taken against Padukone.

Speaking to ANI, Mahipal Singh Makrana said, "The Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India."

The outfit's chief had earlier called for a nation-wide shutdown on December 1 – the day film is supposed to be released. Lakhs would gather on December 12 if the film's release is not halted, he said.

"Our ancestors wrote history with blood, hence, we will not let anyone blacken it," the Sena chief added.

The Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members also protested against the film in Jaipur and filed signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan's Kota were reported on Tuesday.