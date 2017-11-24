Padmavati row: 'He has been killed', claims brother of man found hanging at Nahargarh Fort

JAIPUR: The brother of the man who was found dead at Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur has claimed that the deceased had nothing to do with the threat and called his death a murder.

"My brother cannot commit suicide, it appears to be a murder. Will demand an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with the threat note written on rocks Padmavati," said Ram Ratan Saini, brother of the man whose body was found.

A body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the outer walls of the fort with a message "'Padmavati' ka virodh" - in protest against the film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie.

The message, written on the stones near the fort wall adjacent to the body, read, "Hum putle nahin jalate....latkate hain" (we don't burn effigies, we hang them).

The police had said that it is early to comment on the matter and the identity of the man has not yet been ascertained.

"It is early to comment on it as the matter is under investigation. The identity of the man, around 40-years-old, is yet to be ascertained," Satyendra Singh, DCP Jaipur (North) said.

The movie has been mired in controversies over its release. There have been widespread protests against the movie in several parts of the country with activists claiming that the film "distorts" historical facts.

"They are trying to defame queen Padmavati by distorting historical facts. It is not acceptable," an activist of the Karni Sena said.

Activists of the Karni Sena earlier this month vandalised a theatre in Kota, Rajasthan, over reports that it was showing a trailer of "Padmavati". A Karni Sena leader threatened actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the movie, with physical harm.

The release of the movie, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been deferred.