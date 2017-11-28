Padmavati: SC to hear plea seeking deletion of objectionable scenes from the film

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
ANI| Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 07:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma against the film Padmavati on Tuesday.

Sharma is seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie.

The plea filed by Sharma also sought prosecution of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier on November 10, the apex court rejected the petition filed against the release of Bhansali`s magnum opus`Padmavati`, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. 

padmavatiRajput Karni SenaSupreme CourtSanjay Leela BhansaliCBFC
