Pakistan building underground tunnels close to Delhi to store nuclear weapons

New Delhi: Pakistan is reported to have built up a stock of 140 nuclear weapons and is now building underground tunnels to store them, according to a report by WION.

The upcoming site is reportedly coming up in Mianwali that is located 350-km from Amritsar and 750-km from New Delhi, the report added.

#Pakistan is now digging underground #nuke tunnels. And they are hardly 750 kms from #NewDelhi. #WION brings you this exclusive report pic.twitter.com/BfUtsOOmCr — WION (@WIONews) October 10, 2017

The report adds that the facility comprises three interconnected tunnels, each 10 metres in height and 10 metres in width.

The tunnels are linked by wide roads, broad at the corners to facilitate the movement of transporter erector launchers from where missiles are filed.

All the tunnels have separate entry and exit gates.

Available intelligence suggests that each tunnel can store anything between 12 and 24 nuclear weapons.

The entire area is heavily fenced, with barricades built to prevent any harm to the facility.