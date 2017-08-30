close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan creating hurdles in bringing Dawood Ibrahim back to India to face law: Union Home Secretary

Dawood Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 19:48
Pakistan creating hurdles in bringing Dawood Ibrahim back to India to face law: Union Home Secretary
File image

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan and Islamabad is creating hurdles in getting him back to India to face the law here, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Wednesday.

He added that the government was taking all required action so that the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts could be brought back to India.

"Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. That country has given him shelter. That country is also putting hurdles in bringing him back to India to face the law."

Mehrishi further said the 'attitude' of Pakistan was not in conformity with international law and it was working against India in Ibrahim's case.

"Whatever action is required, we are taking. We will get him. The process is on. But the attitude of the Pakistan government is not in conformity with the international law. Pakistan is working against India. The legal process is on. We will get him at an opportune time," he told PTI.

Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed.

He fled India post the bombings.

In April, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated there was no doubt that Ibrahim was still in Pakistan. 

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses
MUST READ
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses

During the last 10 years, India has sent several dossiers to Pakistan in this regard, naming Ibrahim as the accused in the Mumbai blasts case.

India has for long been advocating an extradition treaty between SAARC countries in order to ensure quick action against those involved in terrorist activities.

Meanwhile earlier this month Dawood was the only 'Indian national' on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK, which had also listed 21 aliases for the fugitive underworld don.

The mafia boss appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK', with three recorded addresses in Pakistan.

His place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as 'Indian' with a recorded Indian passport which was subsequently revoked by the government of India.

It then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

underworld donDawood IbrahimPakistanKarachi1993 blastsMumbai serial blastsIndia's most wanted

From Zee News

Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Jammu jail
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Jamm...

No talks with separatists in J&amp;K can take place with pre-conditions: Union Home Secretary
India

No talks with separatists in J&K can take place with pr...

Why rubbing a balloon on your hair makes it stick
Science

Why rubbing a balloon on your hair makes it stick

New method converts tree leaves into electronic devices
Science

New method converts tree leaves into electronic devices

Himachal Pradesh

Kotkhai rape custodial death: Himachal Pradesh IGP, 7 cops...

Amazon&#039;s Alexa to chat up Microsoft&#039;s Cortana
Technology

Amazon's Alexa to chat up Microsoft's Cortana

Rising temperatures causing Caspian Sea to evaporate; scientists reveal worrying statistics
Environment

Rising temperatures causing Caspian Sea to evaporate; scien...

Delhi

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi challenges his arrest in Delhi H...

Ambit of OBC &#039;creamy layer&#039; extended to PSUs, financial institutions
India

Ambit of OBC 'creamy layer' extended to PSUs, fin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period

DNA Edit: A kashmiri start-up

DNA Edit: Water rises, cities fall

Capitalism isn’t for farmers

Access to safe abortion should be made every woman’s right