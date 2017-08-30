Pakistan creating hurdles in bringing Dawood Ibrahim back to India to face law: Union Home Secretary

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan and Islamabad is creating hurdles in getting him back to India to face the law here, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Wednesday.

He added that the government was taking all required action so that the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts could be brought back to India.

"Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. That country has given him shelter. That country is also putting hurdles in bringing him back to India to face the law."

Mehrishi further said the 'attitude' of Pakistan was not in conformity with international law and it was working against India in Ibrahim's case.

"Whatever action is required, we are taking. We will get him. The process is on. But the attitude of the Pakistan government is not in conformity with the international law. Pakistan is working against India. The legal process is on. We will get him at an opportune time," he told PTI.

Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed.

He fled India post the bombings.

In April, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated there was no doubt that Ibrahim was still in Pakistan.

During the last 10 years, India has sent several dossiers to Pakistan in this regard, naming Ibrahim as the accused in the Mumbai blasts case.

India has for long been advocating an extradition treaty between SAARC countries in order to ensure quick action against those involved in terrorist activities.

Meanwhile earlier this month Dawood was the only 'Indian national' on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK, which had also listed 21 aliases for the fugitive underworld don.

The mafia boss appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK', with three recorded addresses in Pakistan.

His place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as 'Indian' with a recorded Indian passport which was subsequently revoked by the government of India.

It then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused.

(With PTI inputs)