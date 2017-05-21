close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan detains yet another Indian over 'incomplete' travel documents

Sheikh Nabi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after registering a case against him under the Foreigners Act, 1946, a media report said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 18:14
Pakistan detains yet another Indian over &#039;incomplete&#039; travel documents

New Delhi: A Mumbai resident was reportedly arrested in Islamabad on Sunday for allegedly not having complete travel documents.

According to Pakistan's Dunya television, the Indian citizen was arrested from Islamabad's F-8 area.

The accused, identified as Mumbai resident Sheikh Nabi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after registering a case against him under the Foreigners Act, 1946, the report said.

Under fire after Hague ruling, defiant Pak says ICJ can't nullify Jadhav's death sentence, won't give consular access to India
MUST READ
Under fire after Hague ruling, defiant Pak says ICJ can't nullify Jadhav's death sentence, won't give consular access to India
ICJ verdict 'big achievement' of Modi govt, Cong to blame for 'Kashmir problem': Shah
MUST READ
ICJ verdict 'big achievement' of Modi govt, Cong to blame for 'Kashmir problem': Shah

However, some media reports here claimed that the Pakistani authorities have not yet informed India about the arrest.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has not been informed about the detention, the NDTV reported citing MEA sources in New Delhi.

The arrest comes amid a bitter fight between the two nations over Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, which has been stayed by the International Court of Justice after an appeal.

A Pakistani military court had recently sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage but India maintains that he is innocent.

TAGS

PakistanPak detains Indianincomplete travel documentsMumbai residentIslamabadIndian citizen held in IslamabadF-8 areaMumbai resident Sheikh NabiSheikh Nabi

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

World&#039;s most endangered marine mammal may go extinct in 365 days
Environment

World's most endangered marine mammal may go extinct i...

Nowgam operation: Three Indian soldiers martyred, four terr...
Jammu and Kashmir

Nowgam operation: Three Indian soldiers martyred, four terr...

New AI system can create fake videos using audio clips, ima...
Science

New AI system can create fake videos using audio clips, ima...

BJP retained Goa as it worked while Congress slept: Nitin Gadkari
Goa

BJP retained Goa as it worked while Congress slept: Nitin G...

China successfully mines 'flammable ice'
Science

China successfully mines 'flammable ice'

Gay Indian-origin leads race to become new Irish PM
World

Gay Indian-origin leads race to become new Irish PM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video