Pakistan detains yet another Indian over 'incomplete' travel documents

New Delhi: A Mumbai resident was reportedly arrested in Islamabad on Sunday for allegedly not having complete travel documents.

According to Pakistan's Dunya television, the Indian citizen was arrested from Islamabad's F-8 area.

The accused, identified as Mumbai resident Sheikh Nabi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after registering a case against him under the Foreigners Act, 1946, the report said.

However, some media reports here claimed that the Pakistani authorities have not yet informed India about the arrest.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has not been informed about the detention, the NDTV reported citing MEA sources in New Delhi.

The arrest comes amid a bitter fight between the two nations over Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, which has been stayed by the International Court of Justice after an appeal.

A Pakistani military court had recently sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage but India maintains that he is innocent.