Pakistan expanding 'arc of terror' south of Pir Panjal: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Jammu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said Pakistan was resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration and asserted that Islamabad was expanding its "arc of terror" to areas south of the Pir Panjal Range in Jammu region.

Sitharaman, however, said infiltration across the LoC had ebbed due to the deployment of the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS) and a dynamic multi-layered counter infiltration grid.

"Pakistan is expanding the arc of terror to the areas south of Pir Panjal Range (Jammu region) and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration. These are being responded appropriately," Sitharaman, who arrived here to take stock of the situation following the attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp, told reporters here today.

She said that security along the LoC was further being beefed up with electronic surveillance equipment.

"With a view to enhance alertness along the borders, additional sensors, unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and long range surveillance devices have already been deployed to cover the entire frontage of the LoC," she said.

The minister said terror activities in the hinterland were being controlled.

"The activities of the terrorists in the hinterland are being severely curtailed due to the relentless efforts of the security forces," she said.

Sitharaman maintained that the government is implementing Philip Compose committee report for the security of all military installations.

She said, "Although, the terrain configuration and snow conditions make it difficult to completely stop the infiltration, the government is undertaking a host of measures in procuring modern electronic surveillance systems...For which a sum of Rs 1,487 crores has been allocated".

"We will continue to thwart any attempt by Pakistan- sponsored terrorists to cause violence in our country and necessary action to deal with them through our counter terrorist strategy has been put into action," she said.