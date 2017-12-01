हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Pakistan exposed: Arrested JuD operative reveals ISI's direct role in terror camps

Police on Friday apprehended a Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD)-linked terrorist Mohamad Amir also known as Abu Hamas who revealed how he was being trained by the terrorist outfit leaders. 

Dec 01, 2017
NEW DELHI: Police on Friday apprehended a Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD)-linked terrorist Mohamad Amir also known as Abu Hamas who revealed how he was being trained by the terrorist outfit leaders. 

In a video released by WION, Abu Hamas confessed and vividly describes how jobless youth were radicalised.

18-year-old Aamir reportedly hails from Karachi and his father is a retired policeman.

