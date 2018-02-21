Pakistan military helicopter breaches airspace norms, comes within 300m of LoC

NEW DELHI: Breaching airspace norms, a Pakistan military chopper on Wednesday came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, official sources said.

Visual of the Pakistan military helicopter which came up to 300 metres of the LOC near Poonch, but then returned. pic.twitter.com/yqyHBiEdwB — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

The incident took place between 9.45 am to 10 am. The helicopter entered Pallandri area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

There was, however, no firing or hostile action by any side, they added.

According to laid down norms by both the sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one kilometre of the LoC and fixed-wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it, reported PTI.

The helicopter later went back, the sources said, adding although it was not a violation of airspace, it was a breach of an understanding between the two sides.

The sources indicated that the matter will be taken up with the Pakistani side.

(With inputs from agencies)