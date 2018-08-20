Pakistan must change direction or perish, improve ties with neighbours: Imran Khan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

In his maiden speech after taking over as Pakistan's PM, the PTI chief said they want to improve ties with all their neighbours, on their foreign policy.

Islamabad: It is important to change the direction of Pakistan or else it will head towards disaster, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. Addressing the country, the new Prime Minister said, "If we do not change our direction we will head towards disaster."

In his maiden speech after taking over as Pakistan's Prime Minister, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief further said that they want to improve ties with all their neighbours, on their foreign policy. "On our foreign policy, we want to improve our ties with all our neighbours," Imran Khan said.

Further hitting out at the corrupt politicians of the country, he said that his government will fix the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). "The corrupt people will make a lot of noise when we target them. They might come onto the streets or say that democracy is under threat. Either Pakistan will be saved or these corrupt people," he added.

Underlining the economic condition of Pakistan, Khan said that it is essential to create investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis.

He also pledged to make a high-powered task force to recover money stashed out of Pakistan 'illegally', saying that the people indulged in such acts are the real criminals of the country.

The 22nd Pakistan Prime Minister further stressed on improving the health care system and condition of government schools in the country.

Further raising concern on the cases of child abuse in the country, Khan assured strict action against the perpetrators and also pitched for better law and order situation in the country.

"I am happy about the change in the police system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was a major reason for our election victory in the province. Nasir Durrani will be given an advisory in the Punjab cabinet to fix the police in the province. We will work with the Sindh government to also do this," Khan said.

65-year-old Imran Khan took oath as the Prime Minister of the country on August 18. Imran Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in July 25 elections. Its number increased to 125 after nine independent members joined it and final tally reached 158 after it was allotted 28 out of 60 seats reserved for women and five out of 10 seats reserved for minorities.

Khan's government is the third consecutive democratic government in Pakistan since 2008 when military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf announced elections after serving as president from 2001 to 2008 following a bloodless coup in 1999. The PPP formed the government in 2008, followed by the PML-N led by jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)

