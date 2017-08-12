Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan not a part of Pakistan: PoK politician

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan for the atrocities committed by the forces on locals, Misfar Khan, a politician from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region said, political parties of Islamabad need to end the drama in the area and Gilgit-Baltistan, as these areas are not a part of Pakistan.

“The loot and exploitation being done by political parties of Pakistan in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan need to be stopped,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Taifoor Akbar, a political activist in PoK said people living in the particular region are treated as slaves.

Exposing Pakistan's cruelty, Akbar said people of PoK are called traitors and are regularly abducted and thrown in jail in the name of National Action Plan.

“PoK locals are deprived of basic amenities, they have no roads, factories, even books are banned in the region,” the political activist said.

In 2016, PoK locals staged protest against the rigged July 21 election, which saw Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 32 out of 41 seats.

The protesters had claimed that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and others rigged the polls in favour of Sharif's PML(N).

Baloch Human Rights Organisation (BHRO) chairperson Bibi Gul Baloch in January 2017 had claimed that at least 113 mutilated bodies were found dumped across Balochistan last year.

Revealing details of the annual report compiled by the BHRO at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Gul Baloch said that during 2016 scores of military operations were carried out in the province`s insurgency-hit south-western parts and that 32 people had gone missing after being "arrested by the law enforcement agencies".