Pakistan on backfoot as India's 'Operation Arjun' targets homes of Pak officers

'Operation Arjun' had to be started by the BSF after the Pakistani Rangers kept firing on the Indian soil.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:45
Pakistan on backfoot as India&#039;s &#039;Operation Arjun&#039; targets homes of Pak officers
BSF personnel keeping a vigil at the International Border (File photo: PTI)

Acting tough on the intermittent firing and ceasefire violations by Pakistan, India is targeting the farms and residences of retired Pakistan army, ISI and Pakistan Rangers officers along the Indian border. As per a report in The Times of India, Pakistan has given land to these officers near the border to help them in operations against India.

The report said that the BSF is using small, medium and area weapons for the counter-offensive which has been named as 'Operation Arjun'. The operation is said to have caused heavy damage on the Pakistani side and nearly 7 Pakistan Rangers and 11 civilians have been killed in the same.

Going on the backfoot, Pakistan Rangers' Punjab DG Maj Gen Azgar Naveed Hayat Khan has reached out to BSF director KK Sharma requesting an end to the firing. However, Sharma reportedly told Khan that there are chances of retaliation as Lt Col Irfan, commanding officer of 12 Chenab Rangers, tends to act in a provocative manner.

'Operation Arjun' had to be started by the BSF after the Pakistani Rangers kept firing on the Indian soil. The decision was then taken to restructure the operations along the western border. 

The operation is said to be similar to 'Operation Rustam' which was carried out by the BSF last year after intermittent firing from Pakistan following the surgical strikes on September 19. Even then, the Rangers had to end the firing owing to India's retaliation. 

