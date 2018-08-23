हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan strengthens its supply line with ammunition dump, helipads close to India

Pakistan has built many bunkers to save their ammunition in case of an attack by the Indian Air Force. The bunkers would also allow Pakistan to place its missiles in close proximity to the border.

Photo: pakistanarmy.gov.pk

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a report to the Union Home Ministry has said that Pakistan is trying to strengthen its security deployment along the International Border with India. As per the report, Pakistan has built two ammunition depot in Rahim Yar Khan across Jaisalmer to ensure that its forces receive arms on the border in no time. 

As per sources, Pakistan has also built helipads in the premisis of the ammunition depot to further assist its soldiers along the border. The depot is merely 37 kilometres away from the Indian border. In another depot in Bahawalpur, Pakistan has built many bunkers to save their ammunition in case of an attack by the Indian Air Force. The bunkers would also allow Pakistan to place its missiles in close proximity to the border.

From building bunkers to missiles and even warships, China has been assisting Pakistan in mordenising its military. Through the Pakistan-China Fiber Optic Project, China has been setting up 820-kilometre long optical fibre cable between the Khunjerab Pass on the China-Pakistan border and Rawalpindi. The optical fibre being laid as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has improved the communication capabilities of the Pakistani Army to a huge extent.

Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan's ISI has given anti-thermal jackets to terrorists so that they can evade detection by thermal imaging devices installed by India near the LoC and International Border. Security forces are on alert after the intelligence report of terrorists trying to enter India by wearing these jackets.  

Indian agencies had received information about such jackets when Pakistani Rangers had violated the ceasefire and fired at the BSF. The action could not be captured by the night devices but when the video footage was minutely observed, it was found that the firing had been from an extremely close range.

