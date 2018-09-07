Pakistan to open Kartarpur border corridor for Sikh pilgrims of India

In a welcoming news for Indians, Pakistan on Friday announced that it would soon open the Kartarpur border corridor for Sikh pilgrims of India.

Reacting to the announcement, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed it and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the step. On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Pakistan will open the corridor to the Kartarpur Sahib situated at Narowal District of Punjab.

The first Sikh Guru breathed his last in Kartarpur and his anniversary will be observed in November 2019.

Applauding the decision, an exuberant Sidhu said there couldn't be a bigger happiness for the people of Punjab as opening the pilgrimage to Kartarpur has been a desire of millions of Sikh devotees which is being fulfilled. He appreciated PM Khan's decision of keeping politics separate from religion and this decision will lessen the gap between the two countries.

"I thank my friend Imran Khan. They (Pakistan) are ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji. The desire of millions of Sikh devotees is being fulfilled. There can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab," said Sidhu.

Speaking to Zee News, Sidhu said, "I will be part of the first lot of pilgrimage if I am allowed. My friend, Imran Khan, has made my life successful. He separated politics from religion."

He congratulated everyone on this decision and said God has answered the appeal of the people. He further added that the decision was not related to the 'hug'.

Sidhu had recently courted controversy over his visit to Pakistan and hugging the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The cricketer-turned-politician had termed the 'hug' as an "emotional" moment as General Bajwa had told him that they were making efforts to open the corridor from India's Dera Baba Nanak to the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib.

The Punjab minister had attended the swearing-in ceremony of his friend and former Cricketer, Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 18.