Pakistan waiting for India's response on offer to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav meet his wife

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Thursday said it was waiting for India's response on Islamamabd's offer to allow alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife.

Pakistan last week said it will allow 46-year-old Jadhav to meet his wife, months after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother on humanitarian grounds.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India's appeal.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said it has offered to resume a dialogue with India on Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek and other pending issues and was awaiting a response from New Delhi.

The spokesman expressed concern over recent cruise missile tests conducted by India, complaining that Pakistan should have been informed prior to the tests. He termed the tests a potential threat to peace in the region.

The spokesman said there was no response from India on Pakistan's Lt Col. (retd) Habib Zahir, who went missing in Nepal earlier this year.

Habib went missing from Lumbini, a Nepalese town near the Indian border, on April 6 soon after arriving in Nepal.