Pakistani baby in critical condition offered medical visa by Sushma Swaraj

In a tweet on August 15, Sushma Swaraj had said, "We will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 02:42
Pic courtesy: @IYFian

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that a Pakistani baby who is in a critical condition will be given a medical visa for treatment in India.

Responding to tweets seeking help for baby Rohaan, she tweeted, "We will give medical visa for his treatment in India."

The EAM tagged one Mehwish Mukhtar and Syed Saif Ullah in her post.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that India will provide medical visas to all bona fide Pakistani patients.

In a tweet on August 15, Swaraj had said, "On the auspicious occasion of India`s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us."

Earlier in May this year, the ministry had announced that only a letter of recommendation by then Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India. 

(With IANS inputs)

