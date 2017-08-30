Pakistani baby in critical condition offered medical visa by Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that a Pakistani baby who is in a critical condition will be given a medical visa for treatment in India.

Responding to tweets seeking help for baby Rohaan, she tweeted, "We will give medical visa for his treatment in India."

The EAM tagged one Mehwish Mukhtar and Syed Saif Ullah in her post.

We request to Indian government Specially @SushmaSwaraj to give visa to Rohan as soon as possible for his treatment thnx.#HelpBabyRohaan pic.twitter.com/VYBIMHHYCU — Syed Saif Ullah (@MeTheFixer) August 29, 2017

When I hug my child, he smiles. He know he is safe with me. I want to save him, I really do. Help in visa #HelpBabyRohaan @SushmaSwaraj — Mehwish Mukhtar (DJ) (@djmehwish) August 28, 2017

Rohaan is A newborn Baby .. He Has a Heart Problem . There is No Hospital in Pak To Treat him .. india Can .#HelpBabyRohaan #Sajidjaved — Fawad (@IYFian) August 28, 2017

Dear Rohaan, your visa has been issued and dispatched to Lahore today itself. All the very best. @SushmaSwaraj @djmehwish @MeTheFixer — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 29, 2017

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that India will provide medical visas to all bona fide Pakistani patients.

In a tweet on August 15, Swaraj had said, "On the auspicious occasion of India`s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us."

On the auspicious occasion of India's Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us. @IndiainPakistan — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 15, 2017

Earlier in May this year, the ministry had announced that only a letter of recommendation by then Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India.

(With IANS inputs)