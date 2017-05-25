Pakistan's lie exposed! Ex-ISI official admits Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Iran

New Delhi: In an embarrassment for Pakistan, a retired Pakistani Army officer, Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib has admitted that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Iran and not Pakistan.

Notably, India has been saying that Jadhav was abducted from Iran, where he was pursuing his business. However, Pakistan's official claim is that Jadhav was arrested from the country's restive Balochistan province on March 03, 2016. Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on alleged espionage charges.

A clip has gone viral showing the former ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) official speaking in a show that Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in Iran.

In a bid to save his own skin after inadvertently exposing Pakistan's lie, the retired general told Daily Pakistan that what he implied was that Jadhav was headquartered in Iran not arrested from there.

Earlier this month, India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, which stayed Jadhav's execution pending a final decision by the court.

On Tuesday, Pakistan said that it is not embarrassed by the ICJ ruling on Kulbhushan Jadhav and that consular access will be provided to him on the basis of merit.

"What did India get from ICJ? Final ruling is still expected... we are not embarrassed from the ICJ ruling… Pakistan is on solid ground," Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said in an interview to CNN News 18.

Claiming that Jadhav has "not been discriminated against", he said consular access is decided "on merit" basis.

Here is the clip:

Pakistan has claimed that the former Indian Navy officer confessed in a video that he was involved in spying and terror activities in Balochistan, a charge rejected by India. He was convicted in April by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death.

India has maintained that Jadhav was abducted from Iran, where he was pursuing his business, and passed off as a spy.