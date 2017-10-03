close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Papa' Ram Rahim is innocent, says Honeypreet Insan

  Honeypreet Insan, the adoped daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, said that his 'father' is innocent and that his conviction in two rape cases has left her depressed. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:03
&#039;Papa&#039; Ram Rahim is innocent, says Honeypreet Insan

New Delhi:  Honeypreet Insan, the adoped daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, said that his 'father' is innocent and that his conviction in two rape cases has left her depressed. 

"Papa is innocent," she said adding that "he will come out clean and real truth will come out in open."

"For me, when Papa went away (jailed), my world came crashing down. I was devastated mentally," Honeypreet said.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, tops the list of 43 most wanted people released by Haryana Police, in connection with Panchkula's Dera violence incident that left 41 people dead, said she is seeking legal opinion on her next step and is likely to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"Was I present with the arsonists (during the mayhem in Panchkula on August 25), how are they levelling such allegations," she said while sitting inside a car at an undisclosed location.

She also rejected all the allegations levelled by her former husband Vishwas Gupta on her 'relationship' with Ram Rahim and said, "I cannot understand how anyone can point fingers at pious relations that are there between a father and his daughter. What proof have these people got to level such allegations? All those who are spreading such rumours, please do not believe them."

Honeypreet, who was on the run for over a month, had last week emerged in Delhi and sought anticipatory transit bail from the Delhi High Court. 

She will be produced in a trial court of Haryana`s Panchkula on Wednesday. 

TAGS

Honeypreet InsanDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram RahimPanchkula violenceRam RahimHoneypreet arrested

From Zee News

Technology

Oracle unveils world’s first autonomous database cloud

MobiKwik ties with IRCTC Rail connect app
Apps

MobiKwik ties with IRCTC Rail connect app

What is the case against Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher airlines?
India

What is the case against Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher airlines?

Vijay Mallya arrested in London, Twitter goes berserk
India

'Vijay Mallya arrested = Shahid Afridi retired':...

BJP councillor heckled, tied to tree in Vadodara
Gujarat

BJP councillor heckled, tied to tree in Vadodara

World

Palestine cabinet pledges to end split with Hamas

PM Modi takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail
Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw ou...

Uttar Pradesh

UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on websi...

India

Supreme Court to hear Rohingya refugees' plea on Octob...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

It is advantage BJP as Rane floats own political party

Raksha Mantri kindles hope

DNA Edit: ‘Prove you are Indian’

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development