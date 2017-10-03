'Papa' Ram Rahim is innocent, says Honeypreet Insan

New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, the adoped daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, said that his 'father' is innocent and that his conviction in two rape cases has left her depressed.

"Papa is innocent," she said adding that "he will come out clean and real truth will come out in open."

"For me, when Papa went away (jailed), my world came crashing down. I was devastated mentally," Honeypreet said.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, tops the list of 43 most wanted people released by Haryana Police, in connection with Panchkula's Dera violence incident that left 41 people dead, said she is seeking legal opinion on her next step and is likely to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"Was I present with the arsonists (during the mayhem in Panchkula on August 25), how are they levelling such allegations," she said while sitting inside a car at an undisclosed location.

She also rejected all the allegations levelled by her former husband Vishwas Gupta on her 'relationship' with Ram Rahim and said, "I cannot understand how anyone can point fingers at pious relations that are there between a father and his daughter. What proof have these people got to level such allegations? All those who are spreading such rumours, please do not believe them."

Honeypreet, who was on the run for over a month, had last week emerged in Delhi and sought anticipatory transit bail from the Delhi High Court.

She will be produced in a trial court of Haryana`s Panchkula on Wednesday.