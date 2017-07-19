Paramilitary, Army are not comparable on one to one basis: Government

New Delhi: Paramilitary forces and Army are not comparable on a one to one basis as there are differences in their retirement age and service rules, parliament was told on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that ex-gratia lump-sum compensation of Rs 35 lakh was provided to the kin of paramilitary personnel who killed on active duty and Rs 25 lakh for those died on duty.

The kin of the deceased personnel are also entitled to get liberalised family Pension (as per last pay drawn) under Central Civil Service (Extraordinary Pension) Rules 1939 and other pensionary benefits as admissible, he said, adding thus Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army are not comparable.

The minister also said that five per cent vacancies are reserved in Group "C" and "D" for compassionate appointments for kin of the deceased personnel.

He said under the Prime Minister`s scholarship scheme, amount Rs 2,250 per month for girls and Rs 2,000 per month for boys is being released to the wards of serving and retired paramilitary forces personnel.

"Prime Minister scholarship is admissible to 1,000 girls and 1,000 boys."

The minister said that there was a reservation of 15 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) and two BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats for the wards of paramilitary forces in the seats of central government quota for these courses.

"Central Police canteens at various locations in the country have been functioning. A welfare and rehabilitation board has been established for the welfare and rehabilitation of paramilitary personnel and their families including differently abled personnel," he added.