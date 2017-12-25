Parliamentary party will decide on triple talaq bill: Congress

New Delhi: With the government likely to table a proposed bill that criminalises the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, Congress on Sunday said that its parliamentary party will decide on the matter.

"If the government brings a bill, that's the call which the parliamentary party has to take. I am sure the parliamentary party after taking all factors into consideraton, will take a considered decision on the matter," said party spokesperson Manish Tewari.

"What happens in Parliament is first within the purview of members of Parliament and the Congress parliamentary party. It will be inappropriate to second guess them at this point in time," he added.

