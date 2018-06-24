हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Partly cloudy Sunday in Delhi

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Sunday and is likely to remain so throughout the day, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

There would be strong surface wind ahead in the day, he told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 47 per cent.

Saturday`s maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees, four notches above the season`s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average.

