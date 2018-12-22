Passenger from West Bengal falls ill mid-air, dies in Bhubaneswar

A passenger, who had fallen ill mid-air on Saturday while travelling from Kolkata to Bengaluru in a private airlines flight, passed away in a hospital.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Rajkumar Karmakar from Malda in West Bengal, was on his way to Bengaluru for treatment.

He complained of uneasiness 45-minutes after the take off in an IndiGo flight from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 10.10 am, news agency PTI reported quoting his relative Sunil Choudhury.

The flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar and on landing at the Biju Patnaik International Aiport and 11.15 am airport officials and doctors on duty provided necessary assistance to the passenger. He was then rushed to Capital Hospital, airport sources said. The doctors at the hospital said that the passenger was brought dead.