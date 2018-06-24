हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mughalsarai: Angry passengers create ruckus over AC malfunction, garbage in train

NEW DELHI: Passengers of Northeast Express created a ruckus on Saturday night after they found that there was garbage on the train. The incident took place in Mughalsarai Station.
The passengers also complained about air conditioner malfunctioning inside the train.

The Northeast Express number is 12506 and it travels from Anand Vihar Terminal to Guwahati.

As per the Railway officials, even though there were issues with AC in B1 coach, it was repaired by staff. "There were issues with AC in B1 coach, but, it was repaired by staff. Then the train resumed its course," they said.

