Pathankot on high alert after two armed men hijack car

New Delhi: Pathankot has been put on high alert after a local claimed he saw two persons carrying weapons near the Indian Air Force station here. Taking no chances, especially after the attack on the same air base in 2016 by terrorists, the security cover was increased and investigations have begun.

The city has been on high alert after a local said he saw two people in Army uniforms carrying weapons on Wednesday night. They reportedly even hijacked a Maruti Suzuki Alto but eventually panicked and left the car in the middle of a road. It has been learnt that the owner of the car informed the local police and a high alert was issued immediately after.

Some men claiming to be a part of Army asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they weren't army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us, during our tussle they fled with my car. We informed police about this at night (on Sunday) itself:Maskin Ali,Local,Pathankot pic.twitter.com/R6xEYbeWV9 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2018

Barricades were put up and security drills were conducted. A search operation has also been launched since the incident happened close to the IAF base.

The IAF base had previously been attacked by terrorists on January 2 of 2016. Seven security personnel deployed at the airbase - which is part of the Western Air Command - were martyred.

Relations between India and Pakistan following attacks on Pathankot airbase and an Army base in Uri deteriorated. India has maintained that it has evidence that the attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based terorists and even shared evidence with Islamabad - only for blank and bland denials coming in from the other side.