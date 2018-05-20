PETA India's gift for Prince Harry-Meghan wedding - A bull named Merry

MUMBAI: While there were gifts lining up for Prince Harry and Hollywood actress Meghan Markle who got married at Windsor on Saturday, animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India also decided to send its wishes with a souvenir - a bull. Named Merry, the bull being gifted to the Royal couple is a hybrid of the name Meghan and Harry.

Merry is currently residing at a sanctuary in Maharashtra. He was found alone, suffering from a deep wound on his neck when he was rescued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

PETA claims that the gift also has a message. Through this gift, the organisation wants to create awareness around animal cruelty. "We have named the bull after Prince Harry and Markle. It's practically not possible to gift the Bull, as it belongs to Maharashtra, India. So, we have made a portrait of Merry, which we have framed and has his story written on it. We will send this portrait to the royal couple," PETA India Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a 1-tonne bull to call their own. Rescuing Merry is an ideal wedding present for a couple who want their day celebrated with charitable works and contributions," says PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk. "The royal wedding is the perfect time for anyone to spare a thought for and show some love to all our fellow living beings."

Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle married on Saturday in a dazzling ceremony that blended ancient English ritual with African American culture, infusing the 1,000-year-old British monarchy with a blast of modernity. In a medieval chapel at Windsor Castle that 39 English kings and queens have called home since 1066, Harry and Meghan exchanged vows watched up close by royals and celebrities, and from afar by a global TV audience of many millions.

Wearing a veil, diamond tiara and a sleek dress with a long train, the American actress was accompanied up the aisle of St George`s Chapel by Harry`s father, Prince Charles, before she and Harry exchanged vows and were proclaimed husband and wife.

The couple kissed on the steps of the 15th Century chapel, before delighting the sea of well-wishers, some of whom had camped for days to witness the spectacular show of British pomp and pageantry, by touring Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage.