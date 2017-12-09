हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
Photo: Rahul Gandhi in queue to take IndiGo flight, Twitter asks airline to 'maintain calm'

The picture, that has now gone viral, was taken while Rahul Gandhi was flying back to Ahmedabad from Delhi to campaign for the second phase of Gujarat elections.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 17:09 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday seen standing in a boarding queue to take a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Rahul had flown in to Delhi early in the morning to wish her mother Congress President Rahul Gandhi on her birthday.

The picture, that has now gone viral, was taken while he was flying back to Ahmedabad from Delhi to campaign for the second phase of Gujarat elections.

Tweeting the photo, Indigo had welcomed the leader on board.

Sonia Gandhi turned 71 on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

Soon after the picture was posted by Indigo, Twitter had its share of laugh. Some even trolled Indigo and reminded them of the cases where the airlines have allegedly misbehaved with the passengers.

Indigo is being reminded of a recent incident where the airline staff manhandled a passenger on the tarmac of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The video of the incident had gone viral.

 

