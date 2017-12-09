Photo: Rahul Gandhi in queue to take IndiGo flight, Twitter asks airline to 'maintain calm'

NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday seen standing in a boarding queue to take a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Rahul had flown in to Delhi early in the morning to wish her mother Congress President Rahul Gandhi on her birthday.

The picture, that has now gone viral, was taken while he was flying back to Ahmedabad from Delhi to campaign for the second phase of Gujarat elections.

Tweeting the photo, Indigo had welcomed the leader on board.

Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight _ @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/899TYRolG8 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 9, 2017

Sonia Gandhi turned 71 on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi flew to Delhi early in the morning, to wish his mother on her birthday and seek blessings and flew back to Ahmedabad. Here, in the pic while boarding at Delhi airport for Ahmedabad. https://t.co/xOEB3sGWTg — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 9, 2017

Soon after the picture was posted by Indigo, Twitter had its share of laugh. Some even trolled Indigo and reminded them of the cases where the airlines have allegedly misbehaved with the passengers.

I hope @IndiGo6E crew maintains calm at least this time. — Indian Chomsky (@IndianChomsky) December 9, 2017

Crown prince sadak pe aaya! Yeh ache din nahi to kya hai? #MeraDeshBadalGayaHai — Carrot Halwa (@nomadic_soul) December 9, 2017

#Pappu seems to be taking nautaki lessons from Kejriwal. _ — Party Villager (@PartyVillage017) December 9, 2017

Will be interesting to see if he will be doing the same after Gujarat elections. — Nitin Chandoskar (@nbnidhi) December 9, 2017

Lol...reminds me of Sau chuhe kha billi chali haj!!

These are the photo-ops provided by demonetization & elections that has jet-setter nautanki Rahul baba stand in queues or flash torn kurtas:)) — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) December 9, 2017

Probably would've seen the thrashing a passenger got a few weeks back___ — Rajanandhan (@TerryBluesz) December 9, 2017

mat marao Rahul ji ko_ nhi isbar paka licence cancel hoyega. Happy journey! — NiharMohanty (@niharrmohanty) December 9, 2017

Warn ur ground staff in tarmac that Rahul ins SPG protectee. Any funny behavior by ur ground staff will be immediately eliminated or arrested.@OfficeOfRG is it d same torn kurta that ur wore for photo ops during note bandhi. — RANGARAJANJI (@grrajan3) December 9, 2017

Rahul: be careful, don't argue with indigo staff else SPG may also not work against indigo staff, BTW would be great if this become the way of life and not just a photo-op, Indigo: Pl don't treat him the way you do rest of us.. shabbily — Born_to_Win (@ajay1906) December 9, 2017

Indigo is being reminded of a recent incident where the airline staff manhandled a passenger on the tarmac of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The video of the incident had gone viral.