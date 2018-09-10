हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Plan Bee: Indian Railways launches drive to save elephants from accidents

The buzzing sound will make the elephants run away. They can hear this sound from a distance of 600 metres.

Twitter photo/@PIB_India

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has come up with an initiative to save elephants by crossing tracks from being hit by speeding trains. Known as 'Plan Bee', the initiative involves setting up of devices near the railway lines which will emit the buzzing sound of bees.

A video shared by PIB India explains the initiative that has been undertaken by Indian Railways. "Elephants don't like bees, but now bees are going to save their lives; Watch how Plan Bee by @RailMinIndia is going to save elephants from train accidents," PIB said.

The buzzing sound will make the elephants run away. They can hear this sound from a distance of 600 metres. The cost of the device is Rs 2000.

The one minute three seconds video shows visuals of elephants, trains and railway tracks. It also shows how accidents occur on tracks and how 'Plan Bee' works.

In the past few years, there have been several accidents involving deaths of elephants. The initiative has proved to be successful in protecting elephants from mishappenings.

Calling the move 'innovative', Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, "Railways has come up with 'Plan Bee', an innovative method to prevent elephants from approaching the railway lines. It involves setting up of devices near tracks, which emit the 'buzzing' sound of bees, saving elephants from train accidents."

Indian RailwaysElephantstrain accidents

