Planning to pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee? Here's how you can reach BJP office in Delhi

Here's how you can reach the BJP head office in Delhi to pay last respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

NEW DELHI: As the entire nation mourns the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, hundreds of people have thronged the BJP head office to pay their last respects to the departed leader on Friday.

However, in view of traffic restrictions and tight security arrangements put in place by the authorites, a large number of people are unable to reach the BJP office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. 

The Delhi Police have already issued a traffic advisory for the general public in view of the former prime minister's scheduled funeral at the Smriti Sthal here in the evening.

You are advised to avoid certain routes so as to reach the BJP office without much hassles. 

Several important roads have been closed for the general public from 8 AM onwards in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey. However, the restrictions have not been implemented for the entire day.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Delhi DCP Madhur Verma assured that the Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. He added, "It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect & the commuters face minimum inconvenience and that there is no compromise with security."

The following roads have been closed for general public from 8 AM onwards:

1. Krishna Menon Marg

2. Sunehri Bagh Road

3. Tughlak Road

4. Akbar Road

5. Tees January Marg

6. Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place

7. Man Singh Road

8. C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg

9. Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon

10. Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon

11. KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon

12. Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon

13. Shahjahan Road

14. Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon)

15. Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge

16. Bhagwan Dass Road

17. Sikandara Road

18. Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point

19. BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate

20. IP Marg

21. DDU Marg

22. JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

23. Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar

24. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail

25. Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan

However, the following corridors will be available for the commuters:

North-South Access:

Alternative 1: Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice-versa

Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate-Shraddhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi - SP Mukherjee Marg and then reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

Alternative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) - Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road ) - IP Estate Flyover and vice versa

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna - Pushta Road - GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

East-West Corridor:

DND-NH24 - Vikas Marg - Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reaching Ring Road

Vikas Marg - T/L Ring Road -T/R to Mathura Road - Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi

Traffic will also not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Vajpayee is the 10th prime minister of India and will be cremated with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister which is presently resting at his Krishna Menon Marg home will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at around 9 a.m. Vajpayee's funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1.30 pm.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.  

