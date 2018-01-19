PM Benjamin Netanyahu concludes India visit, arrives at Mumbai airport to fly back to Israel

New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was on a six-day visit to India, will on Friday depart for Israel.

Netanyahu's visit started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal welcome on January 14. Following this, the Israel PM met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

A day after, both the countries signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.

He, along with PM Modi addressed the India-Israel Business Summit on January 16.

Netanyahu had met the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg, 11, in Mumbai's Nariman House on Thursday. Holtzberg lost his parents during the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

On January 17, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi shortly after they had begun their mega roadshow in Ahmedabad.

He is only the second Israeli PM to visit India, after Ariel Sharon's visit in 2003. His visit comes as a reciprocation for PM Modi's trip to Israel in July last year, the first ever for an Indian PM.