Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to celebrate his 68th birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received PM Modi at the airport.

ANI photo

New Delhi: On his 68th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. He will celebrate the day with children from schools in the district.

As the preparations were in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received him at the airport.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. He will also visit the Banaras Hindu University.

Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi rose from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country. He hails from Vadnagar in Gujarat.

PM Modi became a full-time worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1971 and was assigned to the BJP more than a decade later, in 1985.

His first major political achievement was in 2001 when he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 when the BJP got a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP-led NDA won the elections riding on Modi wave.

Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi, Modi's birthday

