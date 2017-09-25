PM Modi congratulates Goa student for writing enlightening essay on Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded a student from Goa for writing an enlightening essay on clean India mission.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "In her prize-winning essay, Ravisha from Goa writes about what should be done for a @swachhbharat. I compliment her for her work."

While addressing his 36th edition of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' today Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness over the widespread support for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement and thanked media for furthering the message of cleanliness.

On Saturday, addressing the public meeting in Varanasi, the Prime Minister also pitched for a clean and new India and said that 'Swachhata' is a collective responsibility.

"'Swachhata' has to become 'Swabhav'. It is our collective responsibility. A cleaner India will also be a healthier India Swachhata is a difficult task to undertake. But if Modi doesn't take up the difficult tasks, then who will," the Prime Minister said.

Terming 'Swachhata' as "Puja," the Prime Minister said that cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India, adding that no one should live in dirt and an unclean environment.

"Swachhata should be our ultimate goal. Swachhata is the responsibility of every individual and every family. The diseases that spread at a rapid rate are caused due to lack of cleanliness," he added.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a campaign by the Government of India to keep the streets, roads and infrastructure of the country clean. The mission is bifurcated into sub-missions as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin), under Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban), under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It includes ambassadors and activities such as a run, national real-time monitoring and updates from NGOs.

The campaign was officially launched on October 2, 2014 by Prime Minister Modi.

It is India's largest ever cleanliness drive with 3 million government employees, especially school and college students from all parts of India, participating in the campaign.