PM Modi congratulates Ireland PM Leo Varadkar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Leo Varadkar on becoming Ireland's Prime Minister and said he looked forward to working with him to enhance relations between the two countries.

Varadkar, Ireland's first Indian-origin premier, yesterday officially took over from Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, as the Irish prime ministerial title is known.

Congratulations to Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach of Ireland. I look forward to working with Taoiseach Varadkar to further strengthen India-Ireland relations, Modi tweeted.

Varadkar is the youngest and the first openly gay prime minister of the Catholic-majority country.

His father Ashok, hails from Varad, a village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.