close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi congratulates Ireland PM Leo Varadkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Leo Varadkar on becoming Ireland's PM.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 21:17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Leo Varadkar on becoming Ireland's Prime Minister and said he looked forward to working with him to enhance relations between the two countries.

Varadkar, Ireland's first Indian-origin premier, yesterday officially took over from Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, as the Irish prime ministerial title is known.

Congratulations to Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach of Ireland. I look forward to working with Taoiseach Varadkar to further strengthen India-Ireland relations, Modi tweeted.

Varadkar is the youngest and the first openly gay prime minister of the Catholic-majority country.

His father Ashok, hails from Varad, a village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

TAGS

Narendra ModiIreland PMLeo Varadkar

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

After ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport, IndiGo, Air India ban TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy from its flights
Andhra PradeshIndia

After ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport, IndiGo, Air India ba...

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal snubs Kumar Vishwas, attends iftar with Ama...

EuropeWorld

Russia to grant James Comey asylum if US persecutes him: Vl...

India

Farmers to perform yoga on highways on International Yoga D...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump blasts obstruction of justice probe reports as...

WorldAsia

US moves to reassure Qatar with arms sale, joint exercise

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video