ISRO

PM Modi congratulates space scientists on PSLV-C42 launch

The ISRO PSLV-C42, carrying two foreign earth satellites, took off Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 10.08 pm on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on Sunday space scientists for the successful launch of PSLV-C42, saying it shows India's prowess in the competitive space business.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C42, carrying two foreign earth satellites, took off Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 10.08 pm on Sunday.

"Congratulations to our space scientists! ISRO successfully launched PSLV C42, putting two UK satellites in orbit, demonstrating India's prowess in the competitive space business," the prime minister tweeted.

