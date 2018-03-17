PM Modi greets people on Ugadi, says nation wants to break free of internal weaknesses

NEW DELHI: Wishing people on Ugadi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the festival marks the beginning of human civilisation.

“Ugadi ka arth hota hai 'ek yug ki shuruat' (Ugadi mean 'the beginning of an era). It is the festival of the beginning of human civilisation, it is the festival of the beginning of everything,” said PM Modi.

He was addressing a programme to mark Ugadi in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh via video conferencing.

“Mahrishi Ved Vyas had said that those who visit Srisailam rise above all ties,” he added.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the country wants to break free of internal weaknesses.

“The people of the nation want to see it free of internal weaknesses, not only those based on caste or religion but all those factors which weaken it,” he said, adding, “There were numerous attempts to hurt our prestigious culture and traditions when India was chained to slavery. It tolerated everything and kept going ahead. What was it that kept it going? Saints like you.”

Ugadi marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year celebrated by people who hail from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The date often coincides with Gudi Padwa, the New Year day celebrated in Maharashtra.

The day marks the beginning of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.