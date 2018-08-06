हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swami Agnivesh

PM Modi is like Dictator Adolf Hitler, says Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh's statement came while he was addressing a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram on 'Standing up to hatred; Violence and intolerance in contemporary India'.

PM Modi is like Dictator Adolf Hitler, says Swami Agnivesh

New Delhi: Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was allegedly thrashed by BJP youth wing workers in Jharkhand, launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he along with party chief Amit Shah had captured BJP and the RSS.

"In a way everything, he (Modi) is like a dictator like Adolf Hitler... Hitler also came to power through democracy and not by an army coup," Agnivesh said.

His statement came while he was addressing a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram on 'Standing up to hatred; Violence and intolerance in contemporary India'.

Accusing the Sangh Parivar of propagating communal hatred, the social activist urged the people to come together and fight the 'menace'. He further said that people should be told not to fall victim to the 'narrow Hindutva propagated by the Sangh Parivar'.

Recalling the attack on him in Pakur in Jharkhand, he said "I survived just with the grace of God. The mob would have killed me. I thought I am finished', the 79-year-old said.

Agnivesh said he was still having pain in the stomach due to the thrashing he received from the mob.

On Friday, the social activist said that he would approach the Supreme Court and request for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as no investigation has yet started.

Known for his movement against bonded labour and untouchability, Swami Agnivesh was allegedly beaten up for his 'anti-Hindu' stance last month. He was attacked before he was to attend a protest by tribals against the alleged violation of their rights and land acquisition at Littipada.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Swami AgniveshJharkhandNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close