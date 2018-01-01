PM Modi made a revolutionary law: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jehan after joining BJP

NEW DELHI: Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the triple talaq bill.

"Modi ji made a revolutionary law in the interest of victims, I was very happy. I will work in the party's women wing," Ishrat said soon after joining the party.

Ishrat was reportedly felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit and inducted into the party. BJP state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her will be organised.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by saying 'talaq' thrice.

The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22.

The triple talaq bill was passed in December in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament and has been taken up in Rajya Sabha.