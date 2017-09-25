PM Modi's message to BJP cadre: Put country first, party second

New Delhi: Speaking at the BJP national executive meet on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will not compromise in his battle against corruption.

The PM also said that he wanted to make politics central to people's benefit.

Briefing the media about what the PM had said, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "The main point of his speech was that we should take BJP beyond elections and make it an instrument of mass participation. We hold the country first and party as secondary."

"Public participation, improvement of the quality of life of people - this was the thrust of PM's speech," the FM reiterated.

"The PM has assured that the fight against terrorism as well as corruption will continue," he further said, and added, "Harsh language cannot be a substitute for any substantive charge against the government."

On the massive electoral gains made by his party, Jaitley said, "No other political party in the country is as active as the BJP. Democracy must be seen beyond elections."

Talking about the state of India's economy, he said, "There is a dip in the GDP in the last quarter. Dip in GDP was due to lack of investments and manufacturing."

Exuding confidence regarding the next General Elections Jaitley said, "We are sure of a victory in 2019 and that 'New India' will be made under us."

He also revealed that a run for unity will be organised on October 31.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah today criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics during his recent visit to the US and said that his party believed in the politics of performance while the Congress banked on the "politics of appeasement and dynasty".

In his inaugural address at the meet, he pointed out that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Modi had reached their position due to their work, despite their humble origins.

Shah added that Gandhi the Congress vice president had undermined India.

It was a closed-door event but Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed the media about the speech.

A key highlight of BJP's national executive meeting, which began yesterday, is the presence of the party's elected lawmakers - close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs - and its core group leaders from states.

(With PTI inputs)