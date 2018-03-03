PM Modi pauses Northeast winning speech at BJP HQ for Azaan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paused his speech on the BJP's northeast triumph for Azaan or prayers from a mosque near the party's new headquarters in Delhi.

PM Modi stayed silent for around two minutes as the sounds of Azaan rang out in the middle of his speech on the party's spectacular performance in Tripura. BJP president Amit Shah had just finished speaking before the Prime Minister.

When the prayers stopped, the Prime Minister resumed his speech after shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", which was echoed by scores of BJP workers gathered at the office.

This is not the first time PM Modi has stopped his speech for Azaan. In November, he paused his speech while campaigning in Gujarat.

The year before, he had stopped while speaking at a rally in West Bengal. "I do not want to interrupt anyone's prayers. So I decided to take a brief rest," he said as he resumed his address.