PM Modi, President Kovind, BJP chief Amit Shah and top politicos pay tribute on Netaji Jayanti

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 23, 2018, 08:15 AM IST
NEW DELHI: On the 120th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, top leader and politicos of the country took to social media to pay tributes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, tweeted a video: 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted: “On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle #PresidentKovind.”

Here are some other tweets by political leaders:

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah wrote:

 

 

 

 

 

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. A bright student, he had cracked the Civil Services Examination, but later quit to contribute to the freedom struggle of India. In 1942,  he established the Indian National Army to fight with the help of Japan. Netaji later established the provisional government of Azad Hind (Free India) in 1943 in Andaman and Nicobar.

Bose is believed to have died in a plane crash. However, due to mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, the Centre has set up a number of committees to investigate the case.

Netaji Jayanti this year celebrates the 121st birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

 

