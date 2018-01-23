PM Modi, President Kovind, BJP chief Amit Shah and top politicos pay tribute on Netaji Jayanti

NEW DELHI: On the 120th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, top leader and politicos of the country took to social media to pay tributes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, tweeted a video:

The valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Qrao1dnmQZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted: “On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle #PresidentKovind.”

Here are some other tweets by political leaders:

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah wrote:

I bow to the legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's patriotism, courage and bravery were exceptional. His charismatic leadership had inspired millions of youth to participate in India's Independence struggle. pic.twitter.com/891MUx3BH6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2018

On the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I pay my humble tributes to the great son of India Netaji’s role in securing freedom is equally significant as anyone else. The present generation should imbibe his nationalistic spirit and uphold it the patriotic zeal pic.twitter.com/Tloal5Yv4x — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 23, 2018

I bow to the proud son of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. An epitome of courage & bravery, #Netaji's legacy has inspired generations of Young Indians over the years. pic.twitter.com/ISCW3EguR6 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 23, 2018

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a national icon and charismatic leader, who gave ' Jai Hind' slogan. pic.twitter.com/09ls3xi5Su — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2018

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. A bright student, he had cracked the Civil Services Examination, but later quit to contribute to the freedom struggle of India. In 1942, he established the Indian National Army to fight with the help of Japan. Netaji later established the provisional government of Azad Hind (Free India) in 1943 in Andaman and Nicobar.

Bose is believed to have died in a plane crash. However, due to mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, the Centre has set up a number of committees to investigate the case.

