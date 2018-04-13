हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: PM Modi surprises metro commuters, inaugurates Ambedkar Memorial

The Prime Minister boarded the metro at Lok Kalyan Marg station to reach 26, Alipur Road, where he inaugurated Dr Ambedkar National Memorial.

New Delhi: Stunning all metro commuters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a surprise ride in the Delhi Metro coach to reach the venue of an event in north Delhi's Alipore area.

On the way, PM Modi interacted with the commuters.

He also took several selfies and pictures with fellow travellers.

 

The Prime Minister later inaugurated the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial on the eve of the Dalit icon's birth anniversary.

 

The foundation stone of the memorial was laid by PM Modi on March 21, 2016.

The Ambedkar memorial has reportedly been given the shape of a book and highlights the Dalit icon's life and his contribution to India through extensive use of static media, dynamic media, audio-visual content, and multimedia technologies.

The Prime Minister had last travelled on the Delhi Metro to inaugurate the Magenta Line, a part of the metro's phase-III construction, in December last year. At the time, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh during the metro ride.

With agency inputs

