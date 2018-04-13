Watch: PM Modi surprises metro commuters, inaugurates Ambedkar Memorial

New Delhi: Stunning all metro commuters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a surprise ride in the Delhi Metro coach to reach the venue of an event in north Delhi's Alipore area.

The Prime Minister boarded the metro at Lok Kalyan Marg station to reach 26, Alipur Road, where he inaugurated Dr Ambedkar National Memorial.

On the way, PM Modi interacted with the commuters.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road, where he will dedicate Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial to the nation #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ytx3lB4QAf — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

He also took several selfies and pictures with fellow travellers.

Delhi: PM Modi clicks selfies with metro commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road, where he will dedicate Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial to the nation pic.twitter.com/JWd2pbN6ko — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

Delhi: PM Modi arrives at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, he will travel via metro to 26, Alipur Road, where he will dedicate Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial to the nation. pic.twitter.com/yEz2IMlMnf — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

The Prime Minister later inaugurated the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial on the eve of the Dalit icon's birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial to the nation #Delhi pic.twitter.com/drKmMoP0H5 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

The foundation stone of the memorial was laid by PM Modi on March 21, 2016.

The Ambedkar memorial has reportedly been given the shape of a book and highlights the Dalit icon's life and his contribution to India through extensive use of static media, dynamic media, audio-visual content, and multimedia technologies.

The Prime Minister had last travelled on the Delhi Metro to inaugurate the Magenta Line, a part of the metro's phase-III construction, in December last year. At the time, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh during the metro ride.

With agency inputs