PM Modi to address 124 MPs, 17 Mayors of Indian origin from 23 countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first PIO (person of Indian origin) Parliamentarian Conference on January 9, which is celebrated as Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas.
Pic Courtesy: ANI
As many as 124 MPs and 17 Mayors of Indian origin from 23 countries will attend the conference.
Major countries including USA, UK, South Africa and Canada will participate in the event.