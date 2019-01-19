PM Modi to address first Mann ki Baat of 2019 on January 27

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address first Mann ki Baat of 2019 on January 27, a day after Republic Day.

“The first #MannKiBaat of 2019 will take place on the 27th of this month. Share your ideas and suggestions for it. Dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message. You can also share inputs on the MyGov Open Forum or the NaMo App,” tweeted PM Modi.

The official forum mygov.in says, “PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 52nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

“Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode.

“Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.”

PM Modi's monthly radio programme is aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels. One can also listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call in 1922.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News also stream the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat address at 11 am. The programme is broadcasted in by Akashvani regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Touching upon various social, national and international issues, PM Modi had launched his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme since 2014.

In the last Mann ki baat edition of 2019, PM Modi praised Indian athletes for their exemplary performances in Asian Games and Blind Cricket World Cup.