PM Modi to embark on 2-day Nepal visit, will inaugurate hydro-electric project

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day state visit to Nepal starting on Friday. This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to the Himalayan state since he took over the reins of the government in 2014.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Chief Minister of Nepal's Province 2 Mohammad Lalbabu Raut expressed optimism saying "We are looking forward to his visit."

"We are looking forward to this visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are leaving no stone unturned to make his visit in Janakpur a memorable and historical one," he added.

Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel and Province 2 CM Raut will receive PM Modi at Janakpur Airport. They will be travelling to the country's historical and ancient city of Janakpur and visit Ram Janaki Temple where PM Modi will be welcomed by Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

During his visit, PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart will jointly inaugurate the hydro-electric project Arun III. His temple visit will be followed by a civic reception hosted by the mayor of Janakpur at Barhabigha ground.

There will be a call by Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Gyawali. This will be followed by a ceremonial reception. He will also call on President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. The two sides will hold bilateral talks as well.

PM Modi will also visit Muktinath temple and will depart for India on Saturday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)